Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.62

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.62 and last traded at $76.65, with a volume of 6419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

