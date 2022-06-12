Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the May 15th total of 798,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,944,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,520,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,397,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,806,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $61.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

