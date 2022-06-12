Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV opened at $163.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.74 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average is $174.18.

