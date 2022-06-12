Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $93.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

