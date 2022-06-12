Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,678 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,435. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

