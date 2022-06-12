Victoria (LON:VCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $460.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 464.68 ($5.82), with a volume of 98253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489 ($6.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.04) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 637.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 865.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £543.94 million and a PE ratio of 155.33.

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers purchased 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £6,448.72 ($8,081.10).

About Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

