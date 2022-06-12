Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $26.88. Vistra shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 17,433 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $15,427,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.
About Vistra (NYSE:VST)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
