Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $928.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.
About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
