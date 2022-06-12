Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $928.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 689.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 305.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

