Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.54

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 187344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock has a market cap of C$478.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.52.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
