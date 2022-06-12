Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.74

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

