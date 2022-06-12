Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,858 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $27.41 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

