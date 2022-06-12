Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Water Technologies International stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Water Technologies International alerts:

About Water Technologies International (Get Rating)

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.