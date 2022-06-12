Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TSE WDO opened at C$13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.95. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0316297 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at C$873,518.73. Insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 over the last quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

