XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $26.01

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $26.87. XPeng shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 222,672 shares trading hands.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

