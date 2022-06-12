Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $108.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

