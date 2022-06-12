Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.