Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $5.81.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.