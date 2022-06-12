Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,900 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 15th total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,427.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

