Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

