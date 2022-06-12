Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

