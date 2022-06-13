10,991 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.