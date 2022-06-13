14,617 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

