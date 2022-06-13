1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 111 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $42,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 661.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 770,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 669,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.58 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

