1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,830 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,831 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,373 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 308,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,473 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

