1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,602 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,173.59 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,998.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,353.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4,944.79.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

