1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,754 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 7.02% of Bridge Investment Group worth $43,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

