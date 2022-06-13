1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,392 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Clearway Energy worth $53,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 270.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1,084.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

