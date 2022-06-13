1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,089 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $54,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $79.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

