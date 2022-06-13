1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $55,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

