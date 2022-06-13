1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,298,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

