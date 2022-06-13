1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $24.80 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,034 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

