1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.01 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,849 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 221,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.