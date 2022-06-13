1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $30.52 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,335 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Shares of NVO opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

