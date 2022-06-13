1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,993 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 173,985 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

