1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $33.50 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 191.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,121,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 736,655 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $33,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

