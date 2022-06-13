1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $35.37 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4,097.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,826 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 138,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 399,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,575,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,641,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

