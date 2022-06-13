1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $38.77 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $38,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,416,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $127.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

