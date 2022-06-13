1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $48.69 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $48,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.