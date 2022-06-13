1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $58.40 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $58,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $40.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.