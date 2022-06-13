1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of Ares Capital worth $57,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

