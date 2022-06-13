1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 278.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,440 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of CMS Energy worth $50,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 394,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,970 shares of company stock valued at $207,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

