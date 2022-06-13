1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 716,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.07% of Nuvei as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $45.40 on Monday. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

