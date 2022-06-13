1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 250,203 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,203 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $28,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

