1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 521,899 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,899 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $39,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

