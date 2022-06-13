1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

VICI stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

