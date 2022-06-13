1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.59.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

