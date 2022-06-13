1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,110 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of A. O. Smith worth $54,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $58.06 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

