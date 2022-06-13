1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 201,563 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,563 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $51,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG opened at $233.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average is $221.79. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

