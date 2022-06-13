1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 328,243 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 328,243 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $48,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

