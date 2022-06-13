1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 34,016 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Ares Management worth $52,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $65.75 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

