1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 34,963 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $59,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $140.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

